ICE's 10-day operation dubbed "Operation Dirtbag" leads to over 230 arrests while targeting sex offenders

MIRAMAR, Fla. — ICE conducted a 10-day statewide operation in Florida that resulted in more than 230 arrests, saying 150 of those arrested were sex offenders according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS confirmed the operation Thursday during a press conference where ICE's Deputy Director Madison Sheahan announced details of what they called "Operation Dirtbag."

"We're able to work side by side as partners, and not overreach as government to be able to go and remove, the worst of the worst criminals," Sheahan said.

They said the operation specifically targeted individuals involved in crimes against children.

"Operation dirtbag, to go after people who have attacked children in our communities," Sheahan said.

According to DHS, the majority of arrests involved people connected to sexual crimes.

"We have removed 54 sexual predators, 164 offenders of sexual crimes," Sheahan said.

DHS released the names of several arrested individuals in a press release, including Sergio Velazquez Carnero from Cuba, who was convicted of fondling a child.

Victor Julio Silva Diaz from Venezuela, who was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Saturnino Duran from Cuba, who was convicted of lewd lascivious behavior with a minor.

Fox 4 has requested the full list of names to review all records, but have not yet received a response from authorities.

