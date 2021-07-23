Watch
Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to the Florida Keys

Andy Newman/AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, past winners of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, including Chris Storm, right, judge this year's contestants during the first of two preliminary rounds Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The 2020 contest, part of the subtropical island's Hemingway Days festival, was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Thursday's night contest attracted 72 entrants and a second preliminary round is set for Friday, July 23, with the finals scheduled for Saturday, July 24. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Hemingway Days
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 12:03:53-04

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The 40th edition of an Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest has begun at an iconic Key West bar formerly frequented by the author.

Thursday's opening marked the return of a contest canceled lat year by the coronavirus pandemic. Some 70 stocky, bearded men resembling the late Hemingway competed in the first of two preliminary rounds.

Another round is planned Friday and the winner is to be chosen Saturday night. The three-night contest is a cornerstone of the island’s Hemingway Days festival, a salute to his writing talent, legacy and adventurous life.

Hemingway lived and wrote on the subtropical island for most of the 1930s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
