Health care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick apparent winner of Florida primary



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Health care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick maintained a five-vote margin in the final recount for the Democratic nomination in a Florida congressional race.

Final but unofficial results Friday showed Cherfilus-McCormick ahead of Dale Holness, a Broward County commissioner, for the party’s nomination in U.S. House District 20. The Democratic primary earlier this month was a special election for the seat long held by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. Broward and Palm Beach county elections officials certified the final vote after a machine and hand recount while waiting for overseas ballots to come in.

Cherfilus-McCormick issued a statement claiming victory after the recount.