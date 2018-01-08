Gubernatorial candidate U.S. Representative Gwen Graham pays for records on nursing home deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham has paid Republican Gov. Rick Scott's office $1,200 for public records related to 14 nursing home patient deaths after Hurricane Irma.



Graham wrote the check Monday at the Office of Open Government. She told reporters her goal is to get copies of voicemails staff at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills left for Scott after the facility lost power.



She might be disappointed. Scott's office has already said the voicemails were deleted and has previously released records detailing communication between the nursing home and his office.



Scott's office said the records Graham requested will be posted online "soon." They'll be available to anyone.



Graham is one of four major Democrats seeking Scott's seat. Scott leaves office next January

