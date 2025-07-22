Groundbreaking, also bone breaking leg lengthening procedure offered in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For some, the desire to grow taller can lead to life-changing decisions, including traveling across the country for surgery.

A groundbreaking procedure that breaks bones and utilizes advanced technology to stretch the legs is now being offered in Palm Beach County.

WATCH BELOW: Patient explains why he underwent painstaking procedure

Patients undergo limb lengthening procedure to gain height

One such patient is Aaron Trinh, who traveled from Texas to St. Mary's Medical Center, specifically the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute, seeking a new height.

At 5 feet 6 inches, Trinh initially felt he was below the fifth percentile for his age group.

"I was definitely nervous," Trinh admitted, reflecting on his journey.

He knew that gaining height would not just enhance his physical presence but also boost his self-esteem.

"I just wanted to feel like I have a sense of belonging," he explained. "Whenever I'm talking to people, they're not always looking down on me."

Currently recovering from having both femurs broken, Trinh has had nails and magnets inserted into his legs.

A machine assists in lengthening his legs by one millimeter a day for a total of 80 days.

"I still wouldn't change a thing," he said.

He emphasized his commitment to the process and looks forward to walking out at 5 feet 9 inches.

Dr. Dror Paley, the orthopedic surgeon who brought this procedure to the United States, highlighted its impact on patients.

"Patients come from all over the world," he noted,

The doctor said the surgery significantly alters how patients perceive themselves.

"It really changes how they see themselves," he said, "Because of body image, they perceive themselves as short, which affects their entire psyche."

This cosmetic surgery comes at a high price, with patients typically paying between $90,000 and $100,000 out of pocket.

Trinh described his surgery as "the biggest investment" he could make for himself.

Paley also noted that while the surgery is primarily cosmetic, it serves a critical purpose for some.

"We're treating a lot of children and adults who have leg length difference deformities," he stated.

The procedure can prevent amputations for those with severely deformed or short limbs.

At St. Mary's Medical Center, patients like Trinh receive comprehensive postoperative care and rehabilitation, ensuring they leave the facility with both enhanced height and a fresh perspective on life.

"I think this is pretty much life-changing,” Trinh concluded, reflecting on the profound impact of the surgery.

The procedure can also be performed on the lower leg, allowing for a potential height increase of up to 6 additional inches if both parts are treated.