Grand Jury reportedly to convene in Hope Florida controversy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Prosecutors in Florida’s capital are escalating their probe into the Hope Florida controversy, reportedly convening a grand jury that could determine whether criminal charges are warranted in one of the most politically sensitive cases facing Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Friday that the State Attorney’s Office for the 2nd Judicial Circuit has issued subpoenas for witnesses to testify beginning the week of Oct. 13. Two sources told the Times/Herald that the grand jury proceedings are tied to ongoing questions about the Hope Florida Foundation, the high-profile charity championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis.

When asked about the proceedings, State Attorney Jack Campbell offered no details. “No comment,” Campbell said in an email, echoing his earlier stance when the investigation was first confirmed in May.

Allegations of Misused Settlement Funds

At the center of the probe: a $10 million settlement with Medicaid contractor Centene that was meant to expand the Hope Florida program, which connects struggling Floridians with faith-based and community services outside government.

Instead, nearly all of the money ended up in a political committee controlled by James Uthmeier, then the governor’s chief of staff and now Florida’s attorney general. That committee spearheaded the successful campaign to defeat a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana.

Both DeSantis and Uthmeier have denied wrongdoing. In April, the governor dismissed the controversy as politically motivated:

“They’re trying to smear this program. Some of them, you know, some of these lefty journalists, don’t like it,” said DeSantis. “They view it as a way to attack the First Lady and all the great things she’s done.”

Uthmeier, for his part, has said he wasn’t involved in structuring the Centene deal and has argued the money was not state or Medicaid funds but a “sweetener” for the state to settle.

“If it’s a contribution to a 501(c)(3) entity, that is not state dollars, that is not Medicaid dollars,” Uthmeier said at a press event in April. Does anybody have a question about protecting our kids? I'm kind of tired of the politicized narratives.”

Legislative Scrutiny

The controversy has already played out in Tallahassee’s halls of power. A state House committee examined the settlement last session, with Rep. Alex Andrade (R-Pensacola) chairing the review. He sharply criticized the administration’s lack of transparency and accused Uthmeier of wrongdoing.

“In the real world, right, if someone defrauded the state or a charity out of ten million, they would go to prison,” said Andrade. “That occurred.”

Andrade suggested the findings could amount to money laundering or wire fraud, though he stressed it was up to prosecutors to determine whether charges should follow.

Silence from State Leaders

Despite mounting questions, neither the Governor’s Office nor the Attorney General’s Office has responded to new requests for comment about the grand jury proceedings.

What’s Next

The Leon County grand jury will begin hearing evidence later this month. Who has been subpoenaed — and whether charges will be brought against current or former officials — remains undisclosed.

For now, the future of the Hope Florida initiative remains uncertain. While the program continues to operate with state support, critics say its credibility has been severely compromised.

And with the 2026 legislative session and election season fast approaching, the political stakes for both Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier are only growing.