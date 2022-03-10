Governor Ron DeSantis tornado impact announment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that more than $2 million will go to communities impacted by the tornado of January 16, 2022.
The funds will go to families with mobile homes that have been destroyed through the State House Initiative Program (SHIP).
Homeowners who have experienced damage on their properties in Southwest Florida can contact SHIP for assistance.
“I am committed to making sure that Floridians have the necessary resources to rebuild following a disaster. Our state agencies continue to work with private, public, and local partners to provide meaningful assistance and ensure these communities have access to resources that aid their recovery efforts.”
Governor Ron DeSantis