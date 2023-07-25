Governor DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee

Gov. Ron DeSantis was not injured after he was involved in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday morning, according to his press secretary.
The governor was on the way to an event when the crash happened in Chattanooga. His team was also uninjured.
Campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin released the following statement:
This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.