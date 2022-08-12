Government releases search warrant used at Trump's Florida residence

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The search warrant used to seize documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence was made public Friday.

The search warrant was released after the Department of Justice asked a judge to approve unsealing the search warrant. On Friday, Trump’s legal team said it would not object to its unsealing.

There were three potential criminal statutes listed in the search warrant. In order to obtain a search warrant, officials would have to prove they have probable cause they would find evidence of a crime.

The statutes listed were:

18 USC 2071 — Concealment, removal or mutilation generally

18 USC 793 — Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information

18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy

The search warrant says that 28 boxes of evidence were taken from Trump's residence, including multiple top-secret documents. The search warrant also suggests there were other confidential and secret documents taken.

In a statement, Trump claimed that the documents were declassified before he left office.

According to the federal government, the "unauthorized disclosure (of top secret documents) could reasonably be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security."