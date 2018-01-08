Gov. Rick Scott declares UCF Knights national champions in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott issued a proclamation Monday declaring the University of Central Florida Knights football team national champions after an undefeated season.

The Knights completed the season 13-0 and beat the Auburn Tigers 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.

To see the full text of the proclamation, click here.

“Florida is home to the country’s best college football, and this season, UCF proved to the world that they can beat any team," Scott said. "By having a perfect season and beating the only team that defeated both Alabama and Georgia this season, the UCF Knights are clearly champions. I wish both teams good luck tonight in Atlanta. Charge On.”