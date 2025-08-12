Gov. DeSantis selects Sen. Jay Collins as new Lt. Governor

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his pick for Florida’s next lieutenant governor in Tampa later this morning — and, according to a high-ranking Republican source, the rumors were true: State Sen. Jay Collins (R-Tampa) is getting the job.

Collins, a former Green Beret and close DeSantis ally in the state Senate, has built a reputation as a staunch supporter of gun rights and veterans’ issues. He has sponsored bills to expand access to firearms, sought to roll back restrictions passed after the 2018 Parkland school shooting, and lower the state’s minimum gun purchase age back to 18.

The lieutenant governor’s office has been vacant since February, when Jeanette Nuñez resigned to become president of Florida International University.

Collins, who grew up in Florida raised by his grandparents, has often shared his humble beginnings, saying he started without “two wooden nickels to rub together.” In an interview last month, he acknowledged conversations about the role.

“To be the lieutenant governor in the greatest state in our union… what an absolute privilege and honor to be in the running for that,” Collins said.

In 2023, Collins led the Senate push to pass permitless concealed carry, calling it a step toward “taking care of our right to bear arms” and allowing Floridians to “protect their families.” His legislative record has kept him firmly aligned with the governor’s priorities.

“Obviously, the governor is brilliant. I love his approach,” Collins said. “He and I agree on pretty much everything. I'm not even really sure if there's anything we've had a real disagreement on yet.”

That loyalty is exactly what worries some Democrats.

“I think DeSantis is someone who has been very thoughtful about leaving his mark on Florida government, and unfortunately, that has come at the expense of the people,” said House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell. “I would hope that his lieutenant governor would be someone who could whisper in his ear… and say, ‘Hey man, don't do this… it's harmful to the people of Florida.’”

The appointment also comes against the backdrop of a fast-forming 2026 Republican gubernatorial field. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, backed by former President Donald Trump, is emerging as the early frontrunner. A University of North Florida poll last month showed Donalds within the margin of error against First Lady Casey DeSantis in a hypothetical primary matchup — with Donalds holding a 15-point lead among likely Republican voters.

While Collins’ new post could give him a platform to mount his own gubernatorial bid, polling shows him starting far behind.

Gov. DeSantis has yet to endorse a successor, and his relationship with Trump, while warmer than it’s been, remains somewhat politically cool — adding another layer of intrigue to Collins’ elevation.

DeSantis’ press conference is set for 10:00 a.m. at the Tampa Green Beret Association.

This story will be updated…