Gov. DeSantis asks Floridians to hold moment of silence to honor fallen heroes

The moment of silence will take place statewide at 3 p.m.
Posted at 9:55 AM, May 31, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Floridians to hold a moment of silence in honor of Memorial Day.

"This solemn day, we remember the sacrifice and lives lost by the great men and women of our armed forces who fought to secure liberty and freedom for all," tweeted DeSantis Monday morning.

The moment of silence will be held at 3 p.m. statewide to honor the fallen heroes.

