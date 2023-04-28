FWC reminds residents to remove traps as stone crab season ends

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding residents that the recreational and commercial stone crab season closes on May 2.

The season ends in state and federal waters on May 2; however, the last day to harvest is May 1.

Traps must be removed from water within five days after the close of the season.

Stone crab claws may not be harvested from traps pulled after the season closes. Commercially harvested claws may be sold during the closed season only if they are placed in inventory prior to May 2 by a licensed wholesale or retail dealer.

The annual close of the season is intended to increase the stone crab population.

For more information on stone crab season and recreational trapping, visit myfwc.com.