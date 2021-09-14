Watch
NewsState

Actions

FSA testing will end in Florida after this school year, DeSantis says

items.[0].videoTitle
FSA testing will end in Florida after this school year, DeSantis says
The Florida Standards Assessments, or FSA, are scheduled to begin in April.jpg
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 11:31:33-04

This will be the last school year for Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) testing in the state of Florida, Governor DeSantis announced Tuesday morning.

The governor called the FSA test ineffective and said it takes days to administer and cannot be personalized.

Instead, he says it will be replaced by progress monitoring three times per year, which he says can be administered in hours.

The Florida Education Association favored the move, saying it would free up time for genuine teaching and learning.

“We appreciate that Commissioner Corcoran and the Florida Department of Education are listening on this issue and are reducing the amount of standardized testing in Florida’s schools,” said FEA President Andrew Spar. “The FEA looks forward to continuing to work on how Florida assesses K-12 students and teachers, so we can get it right in the long term. This is a great opportunity to address how we can use progress monitoring assessments to best serve students.”

Officials at the press conference said in the current system, April and May in schools are reserved almost exclusively for testing. They also called the FSA antiquated.

The 2022-23 school year will be the first without FSA testing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4