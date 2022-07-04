From diapers to kayaks to hurricane windows, multiple sales tax holidays

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — With inflation top of mind for many right now, there’s a new way to save in the Sunshine State. Passed by the legislature and approved by the governor, four sales tax exemptions should save Floridians money on everything from windows and onesies to water skis.

Florida Freedom Week - July 1, 2022, to July 7, 2022

One of the sales tax holidays will exempt a portion or all of the sales tax on a variety of outdoor gear, pool supplies, and entrance fees to attractions like museums.

Energy Star Sales Tax Exemption - July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023

Another of the sales tax holidays that begins July 1 is a year-long tax break for Energy Star-rated appliances like refrigerators, freezers, washers, and dryers.

Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption - July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024

Another sales tax holiday that starts July 1 and runs for two years covers home hardening equipment, like impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors.

Children’s Diapers and Clothing Sales Tax Exemption - July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023

Finally, diapers — both disposable and reusable — and baby and toddler clothes are tax-free for a year starting Friday, July 1.

Read more about the sales tax holidays at this link.

