FPL proposes monthly electric bill increase starting in 2026

If approved, new rates would take effect Jan. 1, 2026
FLA. — Florida Power and Light is pushing to increase electricity costs for customers across the state, with the first hearing on the proposed rate changes beginning Monday (Oct. 6) at 9:30 a.m.

The hearing will examine an agreement between FPL and key stakeholders to set rates for 2026 through 2029. Under the proposed plan, FPL estimates the typical 1,000-kWh electric bill would increase by about $2.50 per month starting in 2026.

FPL said the additional revenue would go toward strengthening the power grid as Florida's population continues to grow rapidly. The utility company expects to add 335,000 new customers by the end of the decade.

The hearing is expected to continue for two weeks as regulators review the rate increase proposal.

If approved, new rates would take effect  on Jan. 1, 2026.

The link to the live stream should appear at 9 a.m.: https://www.floridapsc.com/watch-archive-psc-events [floridapsc.com].

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

