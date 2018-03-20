Florida to replace statue at U.S. Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's governor has ordered a statue of a Confederate general at the U.S. Capitol to be removed and replaced with one of an African-American woman.
    
Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill (SB 472) making that step official Monday.
    
The bill removes a statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith and replaces it with a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune. She founded a school that would eventually become historically black Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
    
Bethune's statue would be the first African-American woman in Statuary Hall.
    
Congress allows each state two statues in Statuary Hall. Florida's other one is of John Gorrie, whose inventions led to modern-day air conditioning.
 

