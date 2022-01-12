Watch
Florida state agency spokesman killed in road rage shooting

File photo
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 12:37:43-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida state agency spokesman was killed in an apparent road rage incident near Tallahassee.

John Kuczwanski was director of external affairs for Florida’s State Board of Administration.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that he was killed in a shooting outside a convenience store last Thursday.

Investigators say a person was taken into custody after the shooting, questioned and later released. They have not identified the person.

No charges have been filed, but the sheriff’s office said authorities are still actively investigating the incident.

