Florida Senate says yes to more help for college students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - College students in Florida may get a big break on their tuition under a sweeping proposal passed by the Florida Senate.

The Senate on Wednesday approved an overhaul of the state's university system that is a top priority for Senate President Joe Negron. It boosts financial aid and calls for new programs to help universities attract and keep faculty members.

The bill (SB 4) would require the state to cover between 75 and 100 percent of tuition costs for top performing high school students who attend a state university or college.

Florida used to pay anywhere from 75 percent to 100 percent of tuition for those eligible for the state's Bright Futures scholarship, but it was scaled back during the Great Recession.

A similar bill was vetoed last year by Gov. Rick Scott.

