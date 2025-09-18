Florida leaders react after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Disney’s ABC has pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air “indefinitely” after the late-night host’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer sparked a wave of political blowback, pressure from Trump administration officials, and action by ABC affiliates. The stunning move has triggered a national firestorm and sharp reactions across Florida’s political spectrum.

Kimmel’s Comments and the Fallout

The controversy erupted after Kimmel, during his Monday night monologue, accused the MAGA movement of exploiting Kirk’s killing.

“The MAGA gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

The remarks quickly caught the attention of FCC chair Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, who labeled them “the sickest conduct possible” and publicly threatened ABC’s broadcast licenses. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson, hinting that affiliates could face regulatory retaliation if Kimmel wasn’t punished.

By Wednesday evening, affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair — both pursuing major mergers requiring Trump administration approval — announced they would drop the show. ABC followed suit hours later, preempting Kimmel nationwide as the host prepared to tape in Hollywood.

National Backlash

President Donald Trump, who has long sparred with Kimmel, cheered from overseas.

“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding, “That leaves Jimmy (Fallon) and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”

Free speech groups and the actors' union SAG-AFTRA condemned the suspension as political censorship. “Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on,” the union said.

FCC Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez also criticized Carr’s threats, telling CNN the First Amendment “does not allow us…to tell broadcasters what they can broadcast.” She warned that corporate compliance under government pressure “sets a dangerous new precedent.”

Florida Democrats See Free Speech Under Attack

In Florida, Democratic leaders blasted the move as a dangerous attack on expression.

Former Republican-turned-Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly said the decision struck at the heart of the First Amendment:

“I think the concerns about the attacks on the First Amendment are real… If that was indeed what Charlie Kirk was fighting for, it would seem the way to honor him is to invite all voices into the public arena and not to try to quiet them.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called it another example of “cancel culture from the right,” adding that institutions like ABC were “bending the knee.” Online, Rep. Anna Eskamani canceled her Disney streaming services in protest, arguing the suspension showed a double standard.

“Fox News can make comments about murdering homeless people. Nothing happens to them. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel, a comedian, makes a comment about MAGA exploitation of a heinous murderer, Charlie Kirk, and he’s canceled,” Eskamani said.

Florida Republicans Welcome the Decision

Republican leaders in Florida, however, largely applauded ABC’s decision. Gov. Ron DeSantis called it a “rare example of accountability in legacy media,” while Attorney General James Uthmeier acknowledged the move with a simple wave emoji.

Rep. Jimmy Patronis (FL-1) said Kimmel had “screwed up.”

“If he were to apologize and try to make things right, he probably has a chance to redeem himself. But right now, he’s just being a knucklehead, and he should have just kept his words to himself,” Patronis said.

Rep. Randy Fine (FL-6) went further during a CNN interview, saying he “gasped” when he read Kimmel’s remarks and rejected the idea that the suspension was about criticism of Trump.

“I don’t think this is happening because he’s criticized President Trump,” Fine said. “No one has been criticized more, I think, in American history, than President Trump— but belittling and making light of what happened to Charlie Kirk and who did it is, I think, very dangerous for all.”

Sinclair’s Demands and FCC Complaints

Sinclair, one of the largest TV station owners, has gone beyond suspension, demanding Kimmel apologize directly to the Kirk family and donate to Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization. “Jimmy Kimmel Live! will not return to our air until we are confident appropriate steps have been taken,” Sinclair said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Center for American Rights filed a complaint with the FCC, arguing that satire does not shield Kimmel from violating public-interest broadcast standards.

What Comes Next?

The suspension marks one of the most aggressive interventions against a late-night host in decades, underscoring how polarized the nation has become in the wake of Kirk’s assassination. It also highlights how business interests — with Nexstar and Sinclair angling for mergers — may be intersecting with political loyalty to the administration.

For now, Jimmy Kimmel Live! remains off the air with no clear timeline for return. As of Thursday afternoon, Kimmel himself has yet to comment on his ouster.

