Florida high school fight sends 32 people to 4 hospitals

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — More than 30 people were treated and taken to four area hospitals on Thursday after a fight and the use of pepper spray at Lake Worth High School, according to fire rescue.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they were called to the school at about 12:30 p.m. for the fight.
Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes said when crews arrived at the scene, they realized that more than four people needed assistance, prompting them to call out a "mass casualty" incident.
Reyes said that 44 Fire Rescue units and private ambulances responded to the school to "quickly assess, treat and transport" students and faculty who needed assistance.
As of 1:56 p.m., Reyes said they had taken 32 students and faculty to hospitals. They also assessed another 10-12 students, whose family members arrived and decided to take them home.
Reyes described the injuries as "minor," but was not able to elaborate on the injuries.
A video that WPTV obtained from a witness showed an officer spraying a crowd of people with pepper spray.
Principal Elena Villani said in a statement to parents and staff that the campus was secure and instruction continued as normal before being dismissed as scheduled.
Villani said the students involved in the fight are now facing disciplinary consequences.
Read the full statement sent by the principal to parents:
"Lake Worth Community High School families and staff,
I am writing to inform you about a physical altercation that occurred on our campus involving multiple students.
School Police and administrators immediately responded to the incident and worked quickly to de-escalate the situation. During the altercation, pepper spray was deployed. As a result of the pepper spray, several students were treated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Some students were also transported for further medical evaluation.
The campus is secure and the instructional day is continuing as normal. However, you may see a large presence of first responders around our campus.
I want to take this opportunity to emphasize that physical altercations are a serious violation of the Student Code of Conduct. The students involved are now facing disciplinary consequences. Fighting or any form of physical aggression is not tolerated at school or any School District property.
The School District remains committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and respectful learning environment for all students and staff. We will continue to take swift action against any behavior that threatens campus safety."
Elena Villani
Principal
Lake Worth Community High School