Florida high school fight sends 32 people to 4 hospitals

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — More than 30 people were treated and taken to four area hospitals on Thursday after a fight and the use of pepper spray at Lake Worth High School, according to fire rescue.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they were called to the school at about 12:30 p.m. for the fight.

Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes said when crews arrived at the scene, they realized that more than four people needed assistance, prompting them to call out a "mass casualty" incident.

Reyes said that 44 Fire Rescue units and private ambulances responded to the school to "quickly assess, treat and transport" students and faculty who needed assistance.

As of 1:56 p.m., Reyes said they had taken 32 students and faculty to hospitals. They also assessed another 10-12 students, whose family members arrived and decided to take them home.

Reyes described the injuries as "minor," but was not able to elaborate on the injuries.

A video that WPTV obtained from a witness showed an officer spraying a crowd of people with pepper spray.

Principal Elena Villani said in a statement to parents and staff that the campus was secure and instruction continued as normal before being dismissed as scheduled.

Villani said the students involved in the fight are now facing disciplinary consequences.

