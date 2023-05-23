Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce candidacy for president Wednesday on Twitter: sources

FLORIDA - (FOX NEWS) After months of buildup and speculation, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is officially entering the 2024 White House race.

Sources familiar confirmed to Fox News that the popular, conservative governor will declare that he's a candidate for president, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET during a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter.

Along with his announcement, DeSantis is expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, which officially launches his GOP presidential campaign.

Even though he's been on the 2024 sidelines, DeSantis for months has been in the top tier of Republican nomination contenders, behind former President Donald Trump and ahead of the rest of the field of actual and likely candidates in nearly every GOP primary poll.

The announcement by DeSantis coincides with his meeting this week in Miami with top financial backers.