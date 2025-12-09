Florida designates Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations, Desantis says

Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support," Gov. Desantis said.

The move follows a similar order made by the Trump administration a few weeks ago but the White House did not include CAIR in its order.

In the Florida Executive Order, it states the Muslim Brotherhood has a long history of engaging in or supporting violence for the purpose of establishing a world wide Islamic caliphate.

The order states the Muslim Brotherhood supports networks and chapters fund-raising in the United States to support Hamas, one of which the order says is CAIR.

"CAIR was founded by persons connected to the Muslim Brotherhood and was created in the words of persons affiliated with CAIR, as an official US cover representing the Islamic Community" to conceal ties to the Islamic extremist groups." Desantis said in Executive Order.

READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW:

CAIR National and CAIR-Florida released a joint statement on the order(12/8):

“From the moment Ron DeSantis took office as Florida governor, he has prioritized serving the Israeli government over serving the people of Florida. He hosted his very first official cabinet meeting in Israel. He diverted millions in Florida taxpayer dollars to the Israeli government’s bonds. He threatened to shut down every Florida college’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, only to back off when CAIR sued him in federal court.

“Like Greg Abbott in Texas, Ron DeSantis is an Israel First politician who wants to smear and silence Americans, especially American Muslims, critical of U.S. support for Israel’s war crimes. Governor DeSantis knows full well that CAIR-Florida is an American civil rights organization that has spent decades advancing free speech, religious freedom, and justice for all, including for the Palestinian people. That’s precisely why Governor DeSantis is targeting our civil rights group with this unconstitutional and defamatory proclamation.

“We look forward to defeating Governor DeSantis’ latest Israel First stunt in a court of law, where facts matter and conspiracy theories have no weight. In the meantime, we encourage all Floridians and all Americans to speak up against this latest attempt to shred the Constitution for the benefit of a foreign government.”

CAIR Florida referencing Texas where Gov. Greg Abbott designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations on November 18.

CAIR also responded to the designation in Texas a few weeks ago saying they would also sue.

In a letter addressed to Gov. Abbott, CAIR's Director of Government Affairs, Robert S. McCaw said: "The truth is that CAIR is an independent American nonprofit organization that operates in full compliance with federal, state, and local laws. CAIR is not—and has never been—a member, chapter, offshoot, or affiliate of any foreign organization."

CAIR said it is the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization that has spent 30 years vocally speaking up against all forms of bigotry.

McCaw went on to say in the letter to Abbott, "We have successfully sued you three different times for shredding the First Amendment for the benefit of the Israeli government, and we are ready to do so again if you attempt to turn this publicity stunt into actual policy."

In Desantis' Order he has directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol to quote "undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities in Florida by the terrorist organizations."

It goes on to say, all Executive and Cabinet agencies shall "undertake all lawful action to prevent any terrorist organization from receiving any contract, employment, funds or other benefits or privilege."

Governor Desantis did not elaborate on what the benefits or privileges are.

Currently in Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to request the Treasury Department launch an investigation into the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and suspend its status as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization.

"Federal investigators and court fillings identify CAIR as a direct subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood and as a 'front group' for Hamas in the United States," reads the letter. "Accordingly, I respectfully request that you investigate CAIR for suspension of its tax-exempt status. Americans have generous hearts, and federal law wisely creates incentives to donate to nonprofit organizations that promote the public good. But charity must not become a backdoor to sponsor terrorism, endanger Americans, and subvert our democracy."

On the CAIR Florida website, the organization says: "Our mission is simple: to defend the civil rights of Florida's Muslim community and to promote a more just and equitable society for all."

CAIR also posted a statement on its website noting [cair.com] that the organization's funding comes from the American people: "CAIR’s operational budget is overwhelmingly funded by donations from the American people. While most of those donations come from American Muslims, many of our donations come from the broader American public.

According to a 2024 annual report by the organization: https://cairflorida.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Annual-EOY-Doc-Format.pdf CAIR Florida says they handled 438 civil rights cases, and provided over $5 Million in free legal services in 2024 in the state.

