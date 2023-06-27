Florida Department of Health issues statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory, 4 cases of malaria reported

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four confirmed cases of malaria were reported in Sarasota County.

The DOH said all four people have been treated and recovered from the illness. According to the DOH, malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes.

According to the CDC, these are the first locally acquired cases of malaria in the U.S. in 20 years. Health officials say despite the local cases, the risk of locally acquired malaria remains extremely low.

Officials recommend residents throughout the state take precautions by using bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long pants and shirts when possible.

The DOH said effective treatment of malaria is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers. Symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and a headache. The DOH said anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The DOH reminds them to "Drain and Cover" as the best way to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.



Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools and keep them appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.



Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

COVER skin with clothing or appropriate repellent.



Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent appropriately.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than two months old.



For more information on which repellent is right for you or more information from the Florida Department of Health, visit their website.