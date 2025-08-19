Florida AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing Palm Beach County children

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for two children out of Riviera Beach.

Authorities say 3-year-old Aizon Turner was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with red trim. 11-year-old Akachi Turner was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.

According to Riviera Beach Police, the kids went missing Monday morning after they left their foster home in Riviera Beach.

At around 8:30 a.m., police were sent to the 1200 block of West 6th Street for a missing person report.

Authorities say the two left their foster home and are in the custody of their non-custodial mother, Audrey Turner, 43.

Audrey was last seen wearing a black tank top and a cream skirt with black stripes. She may have her hair in a ponytail and is described as having a nose ring. Turner has an active warrant for child neglect out of Miami-Dade County.

It had previously been reported that the trio may have been traveling with another female. However, it has since been confirmed that they are presumably traveling just the three of them.

They were last seen at around 8:30 a.m. in Palm Beach Gardens, traveling in a black 4-door Toyota with front-end damage. The three may be heading toward Atlanta, Georgia.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or 911.