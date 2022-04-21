Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Fla. Dems hold sit-in; Roach calls act 'insurrection'

House Democrats halt a vote on district realignment in protest. Rep. Nixon says Gov. Ron DeSantis "doesn't care about Black people" during a five-minute livestream of her sit-in.
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 11.59.46 AM.png
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 12:58:08-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A vote on Florida Congressional district map changes has been halted by Democratic House members after a sit-in Thursday.

Per state political reporter Forrest Saunders, singing of "We Shall Overcome" can be heard from within the house chambers.

Thursday's agenda included votes on three bills; two targeting Disney privileges in the wake of the company's dissent from Gov. Ron DeSantis over LGBTQ rights, and one regarding the state's congressional districting map. The House was set to debate and take a final vote on all of them today. Their approval would then send the legislation to the governor, who will sign.

Rep. Angie Nixon is calling for a redraw of the map saying she won’t be moved. In a video streamed from her Facebook page, she says "DeSantis does not care about Black people ... There is an incessant attack against Black people in the State of Florida."

The representative's political Facebook page posted an invitation for the public to watch "as we stand up for democracy and fair representation" earlier Thursday morning, just before 7 a.m.

"We demand Gov. DeSantis put aside his ambitions and #StopBlackAttacks in Florida once and for all," she wrote.

Republican House member Rep. Spencer Roach called the sit-in "an insurrection" and "shameful" on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4