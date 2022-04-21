Fla. Dems hold sit-in; Roach calls act 'insurrection'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A vote on Florida Congressional district map changes has been halted by Democratic House members after a sit-in Thursday.

Per state political reporter Forrest Saunders, singing of "We Shall Overcome" can be heard from within the house chambers.

Democratic House members have halted today’s debate on new congressional map. Singing and staging what appears to be a sit-in. pic.twitter.com/QLqMbwe5Vc — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 21, 2022

Thursday's agenda included votes on three bills; two targeting Disney privileges in the wake of the company's dissent from Gov. Ron DeSantis over LGBTQ rights, and one regarding the state's congressional districting map. The House was set to debate and take a final vote on all of them today. Their approval would then send the legislation to the governor, who will sign.

Rep. Angie Nixon is calling for a redraw of the map saying she won’t be moved. In a video streamed from her Facebook page, she says "DeSantis does not care about Black people ... There is an incessant attack against Black people in the State of Florida."

Florida’s @AngieNixon has been streaming on Facebook while inside the chamber protesting the governor’s congressional map. Here’s an excerpt: pic.twitter.com/Xaz9zvMXbC — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 21, 2022

The representative's political Facebook page posted an invitation for the public to watch "as we stand up for democracy and fair representation" earlier Thursday morning, just before 7 a.m.

"We demand Gov. DeSantis put aside his ambitions and #StopBlackAttacks in Florida once and for all," she wrote.

Republican House member Rep. Spencer Roach called the sit-in "an insurrection" and "shameful" on Twitter.