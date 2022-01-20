Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Fired police chief sues city of Miami, commissioners

items.[0].image.alt
Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - Miami police Chief Art Acevedo arrives at Miami City Hall for a hearing to determine his job, on Oct. 14, 2021, in Miami. Acevedo was suspended after a tumultuous six-month tenure. Acevedo, the embattled former police chief of Miami, is suing his former employer and city commissioners, saying his public firing three months ago was in retaliation for him speaking out against corruption. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Art Acevedo
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 08:10:35-05

MIAMI, Fla. — The embattled former police chief of Miami is suing his former employer and city commissioners, saying his public firing three months ago was in retaliation for him speaking out against corruption.

Art Acevedo had a six-month tenure and was suspended and then fired last year after three raucous meetings, in which he says he was "purposefully humiliated" and fired for reporting abuses of power by elected officials.

The complaint filed in federal court says a whistleblowing memo sent to the mayor and city manager accusing several commissioners of meddling in the police department led to his termination.

The city of Miami did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4