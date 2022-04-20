Watch
FHP: Teen speeds over 110 mph to impress girlfriend

'I was acting a fool,' says teen on-camera
FHP says a Brevard County 19-year-old drove in excess of 100 miles an hour to impress his sweetheart.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Apr 20, 2022
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County teenager was caught on camera driving more than 100 miles an hour on I-95, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The trooper said he had to go 125 mph just to catch 19-year-old Angelo Donnelly. The driver’s suspected motive? Showing off for his girlfriend!

"We were on our way to Cocoa and I was acting a fool," Donnelly is heard saying on video.

Donnelly was handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol car. That’s when the trooper asked him why he was going 112 mph on the interstate, nearly hitting other cars.

"You want to hear the honest truth? My girlfriend was driving behind me and I was trying to show off."

Donnelly was arrested for misdemeanor reckless driving. His car was towed and he was taken to jail.

This story was originally reported by Fox affiliate WOFL-TV in Orlando.

