FHP asks for help identifying man & women

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman.
The man and woman are suspected of attacking another woman on U.S. 301 and MLK Boulevard.
FHP says the attack occurred after the duo initially shot at the victim causing a minor traffic crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call FHP.
FHP is asking for help to identify a man & woman seen just after 5:00 PM on April 11 attacking a Brandon woman at US-301 & MLK Blvd following a minor crash after initially shooting at the victim. Anyone w/ info is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.