FHP asks for help identifying man & women

WFTX Digital
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 12, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman.

The man and woman are suspected of attacking another woman on U.S. 301 and MLK Boulevard.

FHP says the attack occurred after the duo initially shot at the victim causing a minor traffic crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP.

