FHP: 17-year-old dies after crashing into a pond in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy from Bradenton died from a single-vehicle crash on 44th Avenue East in Manatee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 4:50 AM on Sunday.

A Sedan was reportedly traveling East of 19th Street Court East and then traveled off the roadway crossed through the median, sidewalk, and grass shoulder then overturned into a pond.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to FHP, the crash remains under investigation.