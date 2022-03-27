FHP: 17-year-old dies after crashing into a pond in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy from Bradenton died from a single-vehicle crash on 44th Avenue East in Manatee County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 4:50 AM on Sunday.
A Sedan was reportedly traveling East of 19th Street Court East and then traveled off the roadway crossed through the median, sidewalk, and grass shoulder then overturned into a pond.
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to FHP, the crash remains under investigation.