Fentanyl-laced cocaine sickens 6 on spring break in Florida

This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. (DEA via AP)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 11, 2022
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Six people overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl and were hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale while on spring break.

At least one person is in critical condition.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Gollan told WPLG-TV that multiple people were found in cardiac arrest Thursday in the front yard of a vacation rental home when emergency crews responded to the 911 call.

Golan said two of those who overdosed were sickened because they tried to give CPR to the initial overdose victims.

He said the opioid-overdose-reversing drug naloxone was administered.

