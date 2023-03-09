Federal court to expedite Andrew Warren's appeal in lawsuit against DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal court agreed Wednesday to expedite suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's appeal in his lawsuit against Florida Governor DeSantis.

The ruling sets oral arguments for the week of May 1, 2023.

In February, Warren filed a lawsuit in state court against Governor Ron DeSantis.

Warren's lawsuit in the Florida Supreme Court challenges the legality of Governor DeSantis' decision to suspend him from office. The suit also asks for a writ of mandamus that would force the governor to reinstate Warren.

Warren was removed from office last August over the elected prosecutor’s signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as policies about not charging people with some minor crimes. The former state attorney argued that this was a violation of his first amendment rights and other claims.

Warren plans to use part of the ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that said the governor may have violated state law. However, Judge Hinkle ruled against Warren, saying the federal court was not the venue where he could be granted relief. Instead, Hinkle said it was a state matter.