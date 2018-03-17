FDOT warned about FIU bridge cracking 2 days before fatal collapse - but didn't hear voicemail

The Florida Department of Transportation has just announced that they were warned about cracking in the Florida International University pedestrian bridge, two days before it collapsed, killing at least six people, but they didn't listen to the voicemail until Friday.

The following voicemail was left on a landline Tuesday by W. Denney Pate, FIGG's lead engineer responsible for the FIU pedestrian bridge project:

"Hey Tom, this is Denney Pate with FIGG bridge engineers. Calling to, uh, share with you some information about the FIU pedestrian bridge and some cracking that's been observed on the north end of the span, the pylon end of that span we moved this weekend. Um, so, uh, we've taken a look at it and, uh, obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective although obviously the cracking is not good and something's going to have to be, ya know, done to repair that. At any rate, I wanted to chat with you about that because I suspect at some point that's gonna get to your desk. So, uh, at any rate, call me back when you can. Thank you. Bye."

According to FDOT, the voicemail was left on a landline and not heard by an FDOT employee until Friday, March 16 as the employee was out of the office on assignment. When the employee returned to his Friday, he was able to listen to the voicemail.

FDOT also released the following statement: