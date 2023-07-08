Father in custody after St. Lucie County boy found safe following Amber Alert, police say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been canceled after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a 12-year-old St. Lucie County boy is safe following his disappearance Thursday night.

FDLE said in a tweet posted at 1:41 a.m Saturday that the child, Leon Mason Scarborough, was located.

At 7:30 a.m., Vero Beach police tweeted that Leon Mason Scarborough and his father, Tracey Scarborough, were located at River Ranch. Tracey Scarborough, 54, was taken into custody and the child was placed into custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“We are very relieved the child was safely located and there was a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in an update.

Family members told WPTV that Leon, who goes by Mason, was at the home of one of his grandmothers Thursday night. They said he disappeared out of a window and believe he was picked up by his father.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office classified the case as a "parental abduction