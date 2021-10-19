Families of the Parkland shooting will receive money from a district settlement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The families of those killed, wounded and scarred in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have reached a $25 million settlement with the district. More than 50 families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland will split the money from the Broward County school district. The families of the 17 slain will receive the largest shares. Sixteen of the 17 wounded and 19 people who suffered severe emotional distress will also receive payments. The families' attorney called the settlement “fair and remarkable.” The school district had no immediate comment. It had won a state Supreme Court ruling that could have capped its damages at $300,000.