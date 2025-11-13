Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Elon Musk shows support for Byron Donalds, running for Florida governor

Posted
and last updated

FLA. — Elon Musk shared a statement online publicly supporting Byron Donalds.

In February, Donalds had shared an interview on X that he had with Fox News, in which he announced his candidacy for Florida governor. Donalds is currently the Representative for Florida's 19th Congressional District.

Musk (an entrepreneur known for his leadership of X and Tesla) replied to the post late Nov. 12, saying, "Congratulations, Byron! You certainly have my full support."

Donalds then responded, "Thank you @elonmusk! I am honored to have your full support."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.