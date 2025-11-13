Elon Musk shows support for Byron Donalds, running for Florida governor

FLA. — Elon Musk shared a statement online publicly supporting Byron Donalds.

In February, Donalds had shared an interview on X that he had with Fox News, in which he announced his candidacy for Florida governor. Donalds is currently the Representative for Florida's 19th Congressional District.

Musk (an entrepreneur known for his leadership of X and Tesla) replied to the post late Nov. 12, saying, "Congratulations, Byron! You certainly have my full support."

Donalds then responded, "Thank you @elonmusk! I am honored to have your full support."