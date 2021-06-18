DeSantis signs bills allowing EMTs to treat injured K-9 officers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning to sign a bill that protects K-9 officers.

SB 388 allows EMTs to provide on-scene care and transportation for police dogs as they would human law enforcement officers. This includes ambulance rides for medical emergencies.

"In some cases, they are the first to put their lives on the line," DeSantis said of K-9s on Friday.

The law will also shield emergency workers who render aid from criminal or civil liability.

The bill was bipartisan and didn't receive a single vote against it throughout the legislative process.

The new law takes effect July 1.