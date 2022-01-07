Watch
DeSantis removes Sumter commissioners from office after perjury charges

AP
This combo of booking photos released by the Sumter County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Oren Miller, left, and Gary Search, two Sumter County commissioners who were suspended from office on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, several weeks after being arrested and charged with lying during an investigation of possible Sunshine Law violations. (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jan 07, 2022
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two county commissioners in central Florida have been suspended from office, several weeks after being arrested and charged with lying during an investigation of possible Sunshine Law violations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued two executive orders Thursday to remove Sumter County commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search from their elected offices until their criminal cases are resolved, in accordance with state law.

Miller and Search were arrested Dec. 15 and charged with perjury.

Prosecutors say phone records showed Miller and Search contacted each other directly over 40 times between November 2020, when they were both elected, and July 2021.

