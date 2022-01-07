DeSantis removes Sumter commissioners from office after perjury charges

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two county commissioners in central Florida have been suspended from office, several weeks after being arrested and charged with lying during an investigation of possible Sunshine Law violations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued two executive orders Thursday to remove Sumter County commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search from their elected offices until their criminal cases are resolved, in accordance with state law.

Miller and Search were arrested Dec. 15 and charged with perjury.

Prosecutors say phone records showed Miller and Search contacted each other directly over 40 times between November 2020, when they were both elected, and July 2021.