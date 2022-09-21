DeSantis proposes permanent tax exemptions on baby necessities, including strollers and cribs

BRADENTON, Fla. — On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new "family-focused tax relief" proposals at a Bradenton restaurant. The proposals include some permanent exemptions and some that last for a year.

The proposed exemptions include things like baby and toddler necessities, including cribs and strollers; children's books and toys; children's athletic equipment; household supplies; pet food and medications and more.

DeSantis said there was a lot of success with the tax holidays passed in the last legislative session, which included an exemption on children's diapers and clothing. That holiday started on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2023.

The governor said in next year's tax relief package, the state is going to work with the legislature to create a permanent sales tax exemption on baby necessities.

He said the state is also going to propose a permanent sales tax exemption on all cribs and strollers.

"We can do this tax relief really without breaking a sweat at this point," DeSantis said. "We're gonna do it, and we're gonna deliver for the people of this state more than we ever have before."

The governor is also proposing permanent exemptions on medical supplies and over-the-counter pet medications.

Some of the other proposed tax exemptions would last for a year. The proposals also include expanding the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.

A press release from the governor's office breaks down the proposed exemptions as follows, including the estimated savings: