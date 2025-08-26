TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pressing forward with his administration’s plan to remove Pride murals, memorial crosswalks, and other roadway art across the state, despite widespread criticism from communities that see the designs as symbols of identity and remembrance.

DeSantis doubles down on Pride crosswalk removals, communities push back

The push has sparked passionate reactions. In Tampa, residents voiced frustration over the removals.

“I think that's crazy. Why is the state making this decision? What's it based on?” said Tina Ritz. Others agreed with the governor’s reasoning.

“My opinion is you shouldn't be writing on the streets to begin with because it affects drivers and such like that,” said James Ontra.

Still, some argue the art means far more than paint on pavement. “I think it's more than just the colors and the DOT safety. It means more to the community,” said JJ Irish.

DeSantis insists the crackdown is about safety, not politics.

“The Florida legislature passed a law that was very clear, that I signed into law. We're not doing the commandeering of the roads to put up messaging,” the governor said Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation has identified more than 400 locations for removal — including Pride-themed murals, “Back the Blue” tributes, and even crosswalks previously approved by the agency. FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said the law leaves little room for exceptions.

“Anything you can bring up from the past essentially is irrelevant now because we have a new law and we have a new standard and we're simply implementing that standard,” said the secretary. “And it's across the board, you know, pavement art is not allowed and we're removing everything that's not compliant with state, federal standards.”

But opponents argue the enforcement is far from neutral. Outrage grew after FDOT painted over the rainbow crosswalk at the Pulse nightclub site in Orlando, where 49 people were killed in a 2016 mass shooting. Activists have repeatedly redrawn the rainbow in chalk, leading police to guard the intersection.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones blasted the removal in an MSNBC op-ed, calling it not a “neutral act of urban planning, but a calculated move” via a broad state transportation law.

“It gave the Florida Department of Transportation the ability to enforce compliance when it came to traffic control standards and devices,” said Jones. “It had nothing to do with crosswalks, so the governor is hiding behind the law to justify an absolute political decision.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando called the controversy “silly,” saying the state is wasting time and money.

“Everyday people cannot afford basic, essential needs, like housing and food, healthcare, utilities,” she said. “And meanwhile, our governor is spending more time freaking out about rainbows on a road.”

The conflict is far from over. FDOT has warned cities like Delray Beach and Key West that holdouts risk losing state transportation funding if they refuse to comply. Advocates, however, promise the rainbows will keep coming — whether in chalk, paint, or new crosswalks.