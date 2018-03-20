Deputies: teen fatally beats friend with bat

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) - A Florida sheriff says a teenage boy has beaten another teenager to death with a baseball bat.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells WFLA-TV the 16-year-old beat 15-year-old Giovanni Diaz after they went into a wooded area Monday afternoon. He says the boys had gone in the woods presumably to play.
Judd says the 16-year-old told a witness what he did, went home and called 911. The witness found Diaz dead.
The suspect told a deputy that "he whaled on" Diaz and referred to him as a friend.
The teen has three previous battery charges and two were on Diaz. Authorities do not know why he killed the other boy and have no further details.