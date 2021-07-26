Two people shot including suspect at Biospine in Brooksville

Two people were shot at a Biospine in Brooskville Monday morning, with one of them being the suspect.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office warned people at neighboring businesses to stay inside as the incident was unfolding.

Initial reports indicated two people were in custody but now deputies say two people were shot, one taken to the hospital by air and the other by ground. They say one of those people is the shooter.

Deputies say it is not clear how the shooter was shot, but the shot did not come from deputies.

From Action Air 1, crime scene tape was seen all around the Biospine building located at 7101 Mariner Blvd. Mariner Blvd. is closed at this time.

