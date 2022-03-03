Delray Beach-based reggae band sues Dua Lipa for copyright infringement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach-based reggae band is suing Dua Lipa, claiming copyright infringement.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court, was filed on behalf of Artikal Sound System.

It claims the 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician's hit single "Levitating," from her 2020 album "Future Nostalgia," copied the band's 2017 song "Live Your Life."

"Levitating" topped Billboard's 2021 Hot 100 year-end songs chart.

Artikal Sound System is claiming the band is owed profits from "Levitating" and seeks a jury trial.

Founded by guitarist Chris Montague and bassist Fabian Acuna in 2012, Artikal Sound System released its latest album "Welcome to Florida" last month.

The band was recently announced as one of the acts scheduled to appear at SunFest in West Palm Beach later this year.

This story was originally reported by Peter Burke of our sister station WPTV.