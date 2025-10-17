Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Criminal charges dropped against man accused of leaving dog on I-75 during Milton evacuations

Records show criminal charges against man accused of abandoning Trooper the dog during Hurricane Milton, dropped
Dog rescued by Florida police, found tied to a pole in area set in the path of Hurricane Milton
Florida Highway Patrol
Dog rescued by Florida police, found tied to a pole in area set in the path of Hurricane Milton.
Dog rescued by Florida police, found tied to a pole in area set in the path of Hurricane Milton
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County State Attorney dropped charges against the man accused of leaving a dog on the side of the road during Hurricane Milton evacuations, according to our sister station WFTS.

The Florida Highway Patrol posted a video of the dog tied to a fence on Oct. 9, 2024. The trooper was able to save the dog, luckily.

In May, Governor DeSantis signed Trooper's Law inspired by the dog. It made it a third-degree felony to restrain or abandon a dog outside during an emergency or evacuation order. Violators of the law may be imprisoned for up to five years and face a fine of up to $10,000.

Court records show the State Attorney dropped charges on Oct. 15. Our Fox affiliate reports that that reason is; since the basis of the charge was that the dog was not just abandoned, but that he was tied in a place where floodwaters were rising — the charge had to be dropped.

The dog, Trooper, was renamed in honor of the law enforcement officer who saved him. He now has a loving family, according to FHP.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.