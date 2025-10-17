Criminal charges dropped against man accused of leaving dog on I-75 during Milton evacuations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County State Attorney dropped charges against the man accused of leaving a dog on the side of the road during Hurricane Milton evacuations, according to our sister station WFTS.

The Florida Highway Patrol posted a video of the dog tied to a fence on Oct. 9, 2024. The trooper was able to save the dog, luckily.

In May, Governor DeSantis signed Trooper's Law inspired by the dog. It made it a third-degree felony to restrain or abandon a dog outside during an emergency or evacuation order. Violators of the law may be imprisoned for up to five years and face a fine of up to $10,000.

Court records show the State Attorney dropped charges on Oct. 15. Our Fox affiliate reports that that reason is; since the basis of the charge was that the dog was not just abandoned, but that he was tied in a place where floodwaters were rising — the charge had to be dropped.

The dog, Trooper, was renamed in honor of the law enforcement officer who saved him. He now has a loving family, according to FHP.