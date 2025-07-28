COAST GUARD: Two killed, after barge collides with sailing boat near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A barge appears to have struck a sailing boat carrying six people, including five children and a woman, who were pulled from the water by responders Monday off Miami Beach, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said two were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital and were pronounced dead.

One is currently unresponsive.

Three were transported to Miami Dade Marina.

"Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crews are on scene and providing a safety zone. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is the lead agency for this incident which is currently under investigation."

The collision happened near Star Island in Biscayne Bay, said Arielle Callender, a regional spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in a statement.

Local television stations showed first responders, some in scuba diving gear, in boats around what appears to be a barge.