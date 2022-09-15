Celebrating Hispanic Heritage month in SWFL

With the beginning of Hispanic Heritage month, there is much to celebrate along with the communities impact and growth in Southwest Florida.

This month is meant to not only celebrate the Hispanic culture but also spotlight contributions made by American citizens whose ancestors come from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central, and South America.

Hispanic population numbers in SWFL:

Lee County – 23.8% Hispanic, 187,359 POPULATION

According to USAfacts.org:

Between 2010 and 2021, the Hispanic/Latino population had the most growth in Lee County – increasing 5.4% percent by 73,477

Collier County– 29% Hispanic, 111,763 POPULATION



According to USAfacts.org: Between 2010 and 2021, the Hispanic/Latino population had the most growth in Collier County increasing by 28,114 from 83,649 in 2010 to 111,763 in 2021

Charlotte County– 8.2% Hispanic, 161,953 POPULATION



Between 2010 and 2021, the share of the population that is Hispanic/Latino grew the most, increasing 2.4 percentage points to 8.2%.

REGISTERED VOTERS

According to the Florida Division of Elections…

Lee County: Hispanics/Latinos make up 12.39% of registered voters

Collier County: Hispanics/Latinos make up 12.77% of registered voters

Charlotte County: Hispanics/Latinos make up 4.05% of registered voters

School enrollment:

Lee County Public Schools:

44% of all students identify as Hispanic/Latino – the largest group compared to 35% of white

15.5% of students are English Language Learners

Bonita Springs Elementary has the highest concentration of Hispanic students at 87%

Collier County Public Schools:

52.13% of all students identify as Hispanic/Latino

42.2% of Spanish is their FIRST language

Highlands Elementary currently has the highest percentage of Hispanic students at 90.23%.

English is not the first language for nearly 16% of our students with more than 7,500 (K-12) students in the English Language Learners (ELL) program. Collectively, these students speak 104 different heritage languages and hail from 76 different countries of origin.

Approximately 54% of our students live in non-English homes, where English is not the first language and sometimes isn’t even spoken.

Charlotte County Public Schools: