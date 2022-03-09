Caught on camera: Naked man steals American flag from porch

ORMAND BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say showed up naked to an Ormond Beach home and stole their American flag.

"Don't know the backstory here but we're looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The bearded man appears to be using a hat to cover his private parts as he walks up to the front porch of the home on March 3.

Moments later, he's seen carrying the flag away, appearing to make a special effort to drape the flag around his body.

The victim says she was alerted to theft around 6 a.m. by her home security camera.