Bud Light giving away free 12-pack to fans in Florida to celebrate Lightning Stanley Cup win

<p>Bud Light bottles on display. FILE PHOTO</p>
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 14:45:48-04

To celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win, Bud Light is giving away a free 12-pack to fans in Florida!

It's part of the company's Playoff Beerds promotion.

All you have to do is purchase one Bud Light 12-pack or larger (cans or bottles) between May 14, 2021 and July 31, 2021. Then send a picture of your receipt on the Bud Light website and plug in your information so they can get a rebate to you.

You will receive a rebate of up to $14.99 if you live in Florida since the Bolts won the Stanley Cup. The rebate amount will be equivalent to the purchase price of one Bud Light 12-pack or larger, excluding sales tax, up to $14.99.

Your request must be submitted by August 14. Allow 6-8 weeks for receipt of your rebate.

To get started, click here.

