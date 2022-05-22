Body of missing woman found off Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. — UPDATE 5/23: Sarasota police confirmed they recovered the body of 24-year-old Everliz Valentina Vega Medina just after 9 p.m. Sunday. The body was located off the shore of Longboat Key, according to officials. Family members have been notified.

Our original reporting continues below:

The Sarasota Police Department is looking for a missing 24-year-old woman who went into the water with her friend at South Lido Beach.

According to the police department, the two women went into the water around 7:30 PM on Saturday and only one woman made it back to shore.

The missing woman is described as Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, and around 120 pounds. She has a tattoo of a black butterfly on her right collar bone and was last seen wearing a two-piece black bikini.

Members of the U.S. Coastguard and officers at the Sarasota Police Department along with additional law enforcement searched for hours last night and could not find her.

The Sarasota Police say as of right now, there is no indication of foul play however, the investigation is ongoing. For anyone with information, reach out to the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199; or call 911.