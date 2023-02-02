Watch Now
Boat chase leads to $30,000 worth of stolen property

Posted at 5:59 PM, Feb 02, 2023
Officers were led on a boat chase after the owner reported it missing. When a man boarded his boat in a Maryland Marina and noticed items from his boat missing. The items are estimated to be worth around $30,000 including an anchor, bow thruster, and underwater drone.

Earlier the man saw a twin sailboat leaving the dock but only saw a pile of items including the cockpit table from his own boat. The victim spotted a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer on a dock before getting into the office to file a report. As he was explaining to the officer what had happened the same vessel sailing past them made another getaway.

After tracking the suspected boat on a busy waterway the officers were able to make contact and once aboard the vessel, the officers were able to provide the victim with their property returned.

